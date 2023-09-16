“That’s hopefully who he’s going to be every Saturday,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “We need him to be. He’s a tough matchup. We just need him to be himself and we’ve got to find want to get him the football and get him into advantageous matchups.”

Fairweather was targeted five times against Samford and brought in all five for 57 yards to help Auburn to a 45-13 win Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

AUBURN | Just about every time Payton Thorne throws a pass in the vicinity of Rivaldo Fairweather, he comes down with the catch.

Fairweather’s biggest catch was a leaping 41-yarder down to the Bulldogs’ 3-yard line. It set up Alex McPherson’s 22-yard field goal at the end of the second half.

“It was a great call by the offensive coordinator,” said Fairweather. “I told Payton, ‘You just throw it up and I’ll go get it man.’ Me and Payton, we’ve got the chemistry. He trusts me to come down with that play every time.

“I just want to give God the glory, first of all, for putting me in the position to make plays and help this team win.”

Fairweather, an FIU transfer, will play in his first-ever SEC game at Texas A&M next Saturday. The Tigers will enter the game 3-0.

“I’m ready to show everybody out there that I can do it versus anybody,” he said. “I’m really excited for our offense and our team to go try and get the dub and be 4-0.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.