Return set for TE following visit

Thursday was the first trip to Auburn for tight end Landon Miree, but there's already a return trip booked.
He'll be back in May for an official visit.
The 6-foot-4 tight end out of Cincinnati, Ohio, traveled to the Plains Thursday to meet up with tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua and see the Tigers' practice. Growing up as someone that's familiarized himself with Cam Newton's legacy at Auburn, he knew he had to check it out.
"I loved it," Miree said. "I loved how they featured their tight end in many different ways. Outside, inside, blocking, running routes. I loved it."
Maryland transfer Rico Walker was someone that stuck out to Miree at practice, with his route running as a big tight end the eye catcher. That, and how often tight ends see the field.
"I don't think I saw any play today that the tight end wasn't in the game, so that's a good thing," Miree said. "Some schools are mainly 10 (personnel). This school is 11 and 12, so I like that."
He's also a fan of how involved Aigamaua is with practice.
"He teaches his players," Miree said of the tight ends coach. "Some tight end coaches sit back and let their assistants do everything. But he's hands on with his players."
Miree has an official visit set with Auburn for May 30-June 1, one of several already on the schedule for him. He'll take official visits to North Carolina (June 3-5), Cincinnati (June 6-8), Florida State (June 13-15) and Washington (June 20-22).
His commitment date is set for July 10.