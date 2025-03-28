Return set for TE following visit

Thursday was the first trip to Auburn for tight end Landon Miree, but there's already a return trip booked.

He'll be back in May for an official visit.

The 6-foot-4 tight end out of Cincinnati, Ohio, traveled to the Plains Thursday to meet up with tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua and see the Tigers' practice. Growing up as someone that's familiarized himself with Cam Newton's legacy at Auburn, he knew he had to check it out.

"I loved it," Miree said. "I loved how they featured their tight end in many different ways. Outside, inside, blocking, running routes. I loved it."