The renovations to Plainsman Park can be a bit of a distraction during Auburn’s fall practice, but it’s well worth the slight inconvenience.

Thompson even borrowed a whistle from Bruce Pearl to warn his players not to go too hard around third base or slide into home.

AUBURN | Sometimes it’s hard for the players to hear coach Butch Thompson on the field.

“It gets a little annoying when Coach Thompson is trying to talk and stuff but besides that, we’re really thankful for that,” said junior pitcher Will Cannon. “We’re so grateful for everything that they’re doing.”

Auburn began a $30 million upgrade to Plainsman Park this summer. The Hall of Fame club, which will include two rows of leather seats directly behind home plate with a private entrance to a 3000-square foot dining lounge, is scheduled to be completed before the start of the 2024 season.

A three-story First Base Club and Home Plate Club will be completed before the 2025 season along with a general admission area above the left field wall.

“All of these great problems to have with construction, but as guys get close to temporary fences I have to be able to blow the whistle and stop,” said Thompson. “We’re building and hammering away. This is progress for our program. We’re not going to miss a beat. I’m just going to have to blow my whistle a few times.”

Auburn will open the season Feb. 23-25 with a tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., against Virginia, Wichita State and Iowa.