"It’s a tough game," Turner said. "I’m at a loss for words right now, it was hard seeing that, the quarterback. It’s early in the season, mistakes happen, just shake it off."

The Georgia Tech wide receiver commit made his way to the Plains for his first game day experience inside Jordan Hare Stadium Saturday. What followed was a stunning loss; Cal won 21-14 as a two-touchdown underdog.

Not in the way Auburn fans would hope.

Sam Turner was speechless after his first Auburn game.

Despite the outcome of the game, one thing did impress Turner.

"The atmosphere was amazing," Turner said. "That was my first time being in the stadium, this game and I loved it. You just gotta win the ball game, that’s all."

However, the Tigers' performance on the field does make an impact on how he views Auburn. Especially when it comes to who Auburn fields at quarterback. Payton Thorne had four passes intercepted, setting a career-high.

"It does play a factor because the quarterback is who gets me the ball," Turner said. "[Thorne]’s a senior though, so if Deuce (Knight) comes…that would make a big difference."

Turner still has another visit set in stone to Auburn, coming back in three weeks for his official visit the weekend of the Oklahoma game. His recruitment, while important, is taking a back seat to his senior season.

"Just playing high school football right now, let everything come to me, focusing on that first, winning on Fridays," Turner said.

Following his trip to Oklahoma, he'll be in attendance for Georgia Tech and Notre Dame in late October. Auburn's message to him?

"Just keep doing what I’m doing and stay locked in," Turner said. "Stay in contact and just make the right decision."

Turner will take his time in weighing every option and isn't in a rush to make a final decision.