PHOTOS: AU 45, New Mexico 19
Positional grades from Auburn's 45-19 win over New Mexico
Hank Brown threw four touchdown passes to lead Auburn to a 45-19 win over New Mexico.
Auburn landed a commitment from former Miami LB pledge Elijah Melendez Saturday.
Checking in on the latest with some of Auburn's top targets on the defensive side of the ball and the Tigers' chances.
Hank Brown was destined for the C-USA, until a head coaching change redirected his collegiate course.
