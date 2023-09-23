AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Bill Cameron (8-2, 23-7), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Texas A&M 27-20

This is an absolute must-win game for Jimbo Fisher & the Aggies, with their big money folks prepared to buy out Jimbo’s contract if the season goes south. Meanwhile, Auburn limps into College Station with quite a few key players either out or questionable. This will be a huge test for the Tigers’ lines, with the offense needing to stay out of third and long, while the defense must apply pressure to Connor Weigman, who is averaging 300 yards passing per game. There also has to be a concern about punt returns, and special teams could be the difference in a tight game.

Henry Patton (7-3, 23-7), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Texas A&M 31-20

Playing on the road against a team that is more talented than you is a steep task, and it’s one Auburn is facing this weekend. It’s not going to be some blowout, but now without Keionte Scott and Nehemiah Pritchett *maybe* being healthy (and likely rusty if he plays), it’s hard to see Auburn being able to consistently cover guys like Evan Stewart, Noah Thomas, Ainias Smith, etc. Auburn is going to have to get to Conner Weigman, and A&M has shown questionable pass blocking ability to start the season. Can Auburn consistently rush an SEC team? We’ll find out Saturday. Offensively, Auburn is facing an A&M defense that let Miami throw all over the field, but are the Tigers capable of creating the same results? I have my doubts based on what we’ve seen to open the season. This is also a game A&M *has* to win or Jimbo might be cooked. I don’t see Auburn having the horses to steal this one.

Caleb Jones (7-3, 22-8), a river rat in a kayak

Texas A&M 20-16

I've thought about this game for a while, but I don't trust Auburn to pull off a road victory in its toughest test yet, so I'm leaning toward A&M. Is Auburn capable of winning? Certainly. It's going to depend on Payton Thorne's decision-making, the run game's ability to get going and how a banged-up defense can respond to Texas A&M's passing game. Once again, Auburn can win this game, but I can't pick the Tigers in confidence. Give me Texas A&M in a close one.

Bryan Matthews (6-4, 22-8), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Auburn 16-13

I don't feel great about this pick but after I said Auburn is going to emasculate Texas A&M on the Rundown a few weeks ago, I gotta stick with it. I don't think it's a crazy pick. In my opinion, it's just a matter of time before the Jimbo Fisher era at TAMU implodes and AU could deliver the death blow this weekend. There's no coming back if TAMU loses to AU at home Saturday. The key for AU is to control the ball on offense and not turn it over (Hello, Mr. Thorne), and for the defense to limit big plays.