Perry-Wright in contact with Auburn every day

CARROLLTON, Ga. — It was the best against the best Sunday afternoon. The Under Armour Atlanta camp featured plenty of the nation's top offensive and defensive linemen. Among those was four-star defensive lineman and big-time Auburn target Bryce Perry-Wright, who not only competed, but also got an invite to the Under Armour All America Game in Orlando, Fla., next year. "I think it's a blessing to come out here and compete against the best, you know," Perry-Wright said. "These are all my guys, but when you get on the field, it's time to dominate. The best man wins."

Bryce Perry-Wright earned an invite to the Under Armour All America Game in Orlando, Fla., following his performance at the UA Atlanta Camp Sunday. (Photo by Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Perry-Wright won plenty of his matchups, as the No. 53 player in the country continues to work on his craft. It's his work ethic and talent that has Auburn, along with plenty other SEC and ACC schools, highly interested in adding him to their rosters. Auburn is in contact with him every day. "That's a player-led team right there, so I like the player-led team vibe," Perry-Wright said of Auburn. "If the coach or the player is not right, then the coach can't force you to do it, but if the player's got it, they've got the energy and whatnot, then I think it's going to get rolling." Defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams is leading the charge in the recruitment of Perry-Wright, using his two freshman all-SEC players from this past season and this year's signing class as a foundation of his pitch — that they're building one of the top defensive lines in the country and want Perry-Wright to be a part of it. "Just having all that, he's a young coach, so he coached some players and whatnot, but showing what he did the past two years there and showing the development there, it just shows a lot of what he can do," Perry-Wright said. It's also beneficial to see the young guys being the ones making a lot of plays. "If a young guy who can do it, why can't you do it?" Perry-Wright said. "You're going to be the same young guy coming in, too."