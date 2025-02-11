Perry-Wright in contact with Auburn every day

CARROLLTON, Ga. — It was the best against the best Sunday afternoon.
The Under Armour Atlanta camp featured plenty of the nation's top offensive and defensive linemen.
Among those was four-star defensive lineman and big-time Auburn target Bryce Perry-Wright, who not only competed, but also got an invite to the Under Armour All America Game in Orlando, Fla., next year.
"I think it's a blessing to come out here and compete against the best, you know," Perry-Wright said. "These are all my guys, but when you get on the field, it's time to dominate. The best man wins."
Perry-Wright won plenty of his matchups, as the No. 53 player in the country continues to work on his craft. It's his work ethic and talent that has Auburn, along with plenty other SEC and ACC schools, highly interested in adding him to their rosters.
Auburn is in contact with him every day.
"That's a player-led team right there, so I like the player-led team vibe," Perry-Wright said of Auburn. "If the coach or the player is not right, then the coach can't force you to do it, but if the player's got it, they've got the energy and whatnot, then I think it's going to get rolling."
Defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams is leading the charge in the recruitment of Perry-Wright, using his two freshman all-SEC players from this past season and this year's signing class as a foundation of his pitch — that they're building one of the top defensive lines in the country and want Perry-Wright to be a part of it.
"Just having all that, he's a young coach, so he coached some players and whatnot, but showing what he did the past two years there and showing the development there, it just shows a lot of what he can do," Perry-Wright said.
It's also beneficial to see the young guys being the ones making a lot of plays.
"If a young guy who can do it, why can't you do it?" Perry-Wright said. "You're going to be the same young guy coming in, too."
Five official visits have already been locked in for the 6-foot-3 defensive end. He'll officially visit Auburn May 16-18, with trips also scheduled to Clemson (May 30-June 1), Georgia (June 6-8), Texas (June 13-15) and Texas A&M (June 20-22).
What's he looking to learn from the official visits?
"Every visit was like an OV for me, so not too much, but whatever sets them apart," Perry-Wright said. "What they really did give me the first time, I just want to get that the second time, or fifth, sixth, or however many times I've been there."
There is not a timeline for a decision, just whenever the time feels right. Even if Perry-Wright does come to a decision, he still expects to take official visits throughout the process.