"We had a chance to win," the guard said. "We just didn't finish out the last six minutes, I guess I could say. We didn't finish out how we played at the beginning of the game. If we could just play how we played the first 25, 26 minutes of the game the whole way, then we'll have a good chance."

It won't be easy, though, as Auburn travels to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday to battle No. 2 Alabama before the home season finale in Neville Arena against No. 12 Tennessee. In a rematch of the Crimson Tide's eight-point victory last month, Wendell Green Jr. is confident that the Tigers can push their rivals to the limit again.

AUBURN | Entering the last week of the season, everything is still on the line for Bruce Pearl and his Auburn basketball team: a possible double-bye in the SEC Tournament and a chance to further enhance the Tigers' NCAA Tournament hopes.

Green led all scorers that day, finishing with 24 points, while the Tigers did a good job of keeping Brandon Miller from getting hot. The Alabama star freshman finished 0-of-7 from the three-point line and was held to 13 points and three turnovers. It will be up to a bunch of Tigers to keep him from having a big game.

"I thought that Al, Jaylin, Chris, Lior, those guys had him most of the time," Pearl said. "I thought they did a good job. You gotta stay pressed on upon him because if he's got time and space, he can, you know, he's such a great shooter."

But it might be even more of a challenge to stop Miller and the Tide in their arena. Alabama is beating opponents by an average of 26 points in Coleman Coliseum, is unbeaten in that venue this season, and, if needing any more motivation against the Tigers, can clinch an outright SEC regular-season title with a win.

"They play great at home; they shoot it great at home," Pearl said. "They just play with good, great energy."

But instead of looking at the negatives, the Auburn coach is focused on what a victory would mean for his team and NCAA Tournament odds.

"It's a great opportunity for us," Pearl said.