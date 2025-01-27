Auburn has 'great chance' with No. 2 WR

"The hype, it was all about it," Morgan said. "Very fun day. The environment, the fans, the coaches, it just felt like a big family. And you know, there's no environment like Auburn."

When the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class visited campus for the Tigers' junior day, it was the grand finale for the day. Watching No. 1 Auburn take on No. 6 Tennessee was the highlight of the visit for Morgan

However, he'd never been to an Auburn basketball game.

Cederian Morgan had been to Auburn plenty of times before Saturday.

Marcus Davis has been recruiting Morgan since the start, with the two growing even closer during the visit Saturday.

"Coach Davis has been with me since my freshman year, so we got a long bond," Morgan said. "You know, like today we kind of talked about just the life stuff. You know, it's bigger than football, but I got to know him a little bit more. He got to know me, even though we know each other from the tee, from the tee up. But that's my guy, and I got a lot of respect for Coach Davis."

Where does Auburn stand right now?

"It's very, very high," Morgan said. "They've got a great chance."

Morgan, 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, cited the players and coaches as reasons why Auburn sits in such high standing with him.

"They make everything a big family," Morgan said. "And then, you know, the fans get in, and you know, everyone. If you come to Auburn, you know everyone's got your back. Nobody's going to leave you by yourself or leave you alone."

Over the next several months, Morgan will take plenty of visits to begin narrowing things down.

"I’m fixing to go to a lot of visits so I can feel everybody out," Morgan said.