The 6-foot-10. 305-pound center committed to Auburn Friday morning. He's the Tigers' first commitment in the 2024 class.

There might not be any bigger than Peyton Marshall .

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl has coached some very talented big men in his career.

The standout from Kell in Marietta, Ga., chose Auburn over a number of offers including Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Miami, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Illinois, Cincinnati and UAB.

Marshall is rated a 4-star and the nation's No. 46 overall prospect by Rivals. He averaged 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks as a sophomore.

Pearl has had a string of talented centers at Auburn including the current duo of Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell. Walker Kessler was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.