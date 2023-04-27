Johnson is the epitome of a late bloomer. When the guard graduated from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala., he stood just 6-foot-2 and had few scholarship opportunities. John Schulman gave Johnson a chance to play at UAH, and he took advantage of it in more ways than one. In two seasons with the Chargers, Johnson grew five inches to 6-foot-7, and this last season led UAH in scoring, averaging 15.9 points per game.

"Both overlooked, and both got chips on their shoulders," Pearl said. "They're both hungry. They both dreamed of someday being at a place like Auburn, and now it's a reality for them."

Bruce Pearl sees a lot of similarities between Denver Jones and Chaney Johnson, Auburn's two newest signees out of the transfer portal. One, they are both from the state of Alabama, but the comparisons don't stop there.

Pearl loves the versatility that Johnson brings to the Tigers.

"I think he'll compete at the 3 and the 4," the coach said. "He's big enough to play a little bit of an undersized 4. He's got real skill. He's got real athleticism. Look, he played against us last year when we played them, and he played our 4-man even. And I think he's quick enough, and he's got enough skill that he could play some on the wing, so he'll play."

Jones, a 6-foot-4 guard from New Market, Ala., brings another scoring attitude to Auburn's roster. He led Conference USA by averaging 20.1 points per game last season playing for FIU, a conference that includes FAU, who made the Final Four in April.

The two also bring a gym rat frame of mind to the Plains.

"I'm just so excited about coaching guys who are going to be in the gym every night, who are grateful for the scholarship and for the opportunity," Pearl said.

As for plans to add more players to the roster, Pearl admits he's not done adding pieces to the puzzle for next season.

"We're probably going to bring in at least one, maybe two more," he said. "But I would once again be surprised if we used all 13 scholarships. Wouldn't be surprised if at least one of our walk-ons goes on scholarship this year."