“We needed the win. We just keep staying in there and keep fighting,” Carlson told the Auburn Network. “We’re not going to roll over no matter how the season is going. I’m incredibly proud of each and every one of our guys.”

Auburn scored five runs in the first inning and hung on for a 7-5 win over LSU Sunday at Alex Box Stadium to end a 10-game SEC losing streak.

The bats finally heated up and Parker Carlson was immense out of the bullpen.

Carlson earned his first save of the season and second of his career holding LSU to just one hit over the final 3.0 innings with two strikeouts and no walks.

“Parker Carlson, that was one of those Burkhalter-type deals,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “He’s been pitching good for a while … and was able to get to the finish line today.”

Auburn, which improves to 21-22 overall and 3-18 in the conference, had 13 hits including four doubles after combining for just five singles in the first two game.

“The guys showed up and played good offense,” said Thompson. “I think we just paid more attention in the at-bats and the approaches were better today.”

John Armstrong (1-1) earned the win allowing one hit and striking out two in 1.0 inning of relief.

All five of Auburn’s first-inning runs came with two outs. Chris Stanfield led off the game with a double and then scored on a two-out single by Carter Wright.

After LSU starter Kade Anderson loaded the bases with a walk and hit batter, Cade Belyeu singled home two more. Caden Green greeted reliever Will Hellmers with a two-RBI double to give AU an early 5-0 lead.

“The guys started the game off strong and set the tone early,” Green told the Auburn Network. “My approach was just to stay simple and hit the ball the other way.”

Belyeu added a two-out, RBI-single in the third to stretch AU’s lead to 6-0.

AU starter Carson Myers allowed four runs on five hits in 4.0 innings. He retired the first six batters of the game before walking the leadoff batter in the third, who came around to score on a two-out single.

Myers gave up a three-run home run to Steven Milam with two outs in the fourth.

Green had an RBI-double in the sixth to put AU up 7-4 before LSU got a run back in the seventh off Will Cannon but Carlson limited the damage after coming in with the bases loaded and no outs.

Belyeu was 3 of 4 with three RBI, Green 2 of 4 with three RBI and Wright 2 of 5 with one RBI. Chris Stanfield was 3 of 5.

“I got to tip my cap to Carter Wright,” said Carlson. “He wasn’t even here Friday. He had food poisoning. He was probably dying the whole game. He was making some big blocks back there.”

There is no midweek game next week due to final exams. Auburn hosts Ole Miss for a three-game series beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.