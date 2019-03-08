AUBURN | There were signs last year including a win over Alabama in Montgomery and five strikeouts in a win over a power-hitting Samford team. But Jack Owen has definitely stepped up his play as a sophomore. After finishing his freshman season 2-2 with a 5.97 ERA, Owen is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three appearances.

“It’s like confidence. Last year I kind of pitched to not give up runs instead of to keep guys out. On my heels instead of on the attack,” Owen said. “This year has just been go after guys, give them your best stuff and your best stuff is usually good enough to win. It’s been a game-changer to me.”

Opposing hitters are batting just .179 against Owen. Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics

That attack mentality certainly showed last Saturday when Owen struck out a career-high 10 in a career-high 7.0 innings of a 5-0 win over Cincinnati. He has 22 strikeouts and just two walks in 16.0 innings this season. “The second half of his freshman year, I started to see it,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I’ve known Jack since he was sophomore in high school, watching him pitch in California and Atlanta, all this summer ball stuff. I always thought he had unbelievable command. I didn’t know he’d throw 91 miles per hour like he’s doing. He’s jumped a little bit for me, but always thought he would command it and get after it. “Since this season’s started—sometimes it’s good for a college guy, especially a young guy, I still consider him a young guy, to get off to a good start, and now I think he’s thrown 16 scoreless innings. You get a guy off to a good start—and he went through and learned a lot last year and his second half was better than his first half, then him getting off to a good start now, hopefully we’re creating a monster. Sometimes that’s how it happens.”

PITCHING MATCHUPS AUBURN UTSA FRI So. RHP Tanner Burns (2-0, 0.92) Sr. RHP Karan Patal (0-2, 2.70) SAT So. LHP Jack Owen (2-0, 0.00) Jr. RHP Slater Foust (2-0, 0.92) SUN TBA TBA