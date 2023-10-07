There are four guaranteed games remaining on Benjamin Russell's schedule. Malcolm Simmons knows this, and after each week, that number drops by one. It's a bittersweet feeling for the Auburn wide receiver commit, but he had a special opportunity in his game Friday night — to play against another commit. Simmons took the field against Demarcus Riddick and Chilton County, as Benjamin Russell came away with a 50-7 victory. "It went good, I didn’t get very many explosive plays, but I did make a couple plays and a punt return," Simmons said. "Did get in the end zone two times, so I did have a good game, me and my team."

Malcolm Simmons is loving how things are going with Auburn. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

It looked like Simmons covered nearly half the county on his punt return, taking the kick inside his own thirty, zig-zagging across the field and making defenders miss before Chilton County finally took him down at midfield.



The punt return was one of several times Simmons had a touch, with two of them going for touchdowns. His first touchdown was a rushing touchdown — a direct snap from about three yards out — while his second touchdown was caught through the air.

Watching the game unfold from the sidelines was Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis. "It means the world," Simmons said of Davis being there. "When I first went down to Auburn, he was telling me 'Stay focused, listen to what we got to say and everything will play out for itself.' When he came to the game I was like ‘Oh yeah, we locked in for sure." Simmons committed to Auburn in late July and has been locked in with the Tigers ever since. He's visited Auburn frequently this fall, with his latest trip to the Plains for the Georgia game last Saturday. "It’s amazing," Simmons said of the Auburn atmosphere. "If you’re a dude in [the 2024 class], I request you come down there. It’s rocking down there in Jordan Hare." It's only a matter of time before the receiver is down there himself, alongside the rest of the 2024 class. The class of recruits is tight knit and communicate regularly, but enjoying Auburn games from the stands for now is still exciting. "It was a dream come true," Simmons said. "We got all the future Auburn players down there. Like I told them, 'When we get here, there’s gonna be more explosive plays and we won't lose the game."