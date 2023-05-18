AUBURN | Who does Butch Thompson give the most credit to for Auburn not having a letdown at Ole Miss last weekend coming off back-to-back series wins at No. 2 South Carolina and against No. 1 LSU? The same guy he’s been praising all season for his leadership on and off the field. “This is the Kason Howell effect and that’s why our team is ready to play,” said Thompson. “That’s why our team didn’t have a letdown after beating the No. 1 team in America and went on the road and played their best series of the year.

Howell has 70 career doubles, one behind Todd Faulkner's school record. (Jamie Holt/Auburn athletics)

“The wins should go toward those players and the leadership of Kason Howell. And the losses should come to Coach Thompson and nobody else. That’s how you want a program to be constructed.” No. 19 Auburn will need that same level of commitment and mental toughness this week hosting Missouri for the final conference series of the regular season. Both teams come into the series on a winning streak and playing for something important. Auburn has won four consecutive series including a sweep at Ole Miss last weekend and is trying to secure a postseason bid and perhaps take a step forward in potentially hosting an NCAA Regional. Mizzou has won five of its last six games and is battling Mississippi State and Georgia for the final two spots in next week’s SEC Tournament. Thompson is emphasizing the same approach from his players this week and is counting on Howell to spread that message. “I think there have been times on great runs where a coach or player starts thinking, ‘I’ve got to do more.’ I think when you force a game, bad things happen,” said Thompson. “We’re just trying to get to the same mindset to go compete again. “We’ll be ready to play a hot-as-a-firecracker team like every week it seems we’re doing.” Auburn, 30-19-1 overall and 14-13 in the SEC, hosts Missouri (30-20, 10-17) for a three-game series beginning Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT and continuing Friday night at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. All three games will be carried on SECN+/ESPN+.