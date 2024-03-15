Notebook: Making a move
AUBURN | A fast start at the plate has helped Deric Fabian earn a regular spot in Auburn’s infield.
With Gavin Miller’s bat heating up, the sophomore could be next up in earning a more permanent role.
Miller is on a five-game hitting streak in which he’s batting .438 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI. He hit his first-career home run, a grand slam, in Sunday’s 24-5 win over Austin Peay.
“Fabian made the most of it when he got in there two or three weeks ago, and it looks like Miller is following suit,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “He’s played good. He’s handled balls. He’s dominated the routine at third base. That makes a huge difference.
“Yeah, I think he’s earned more.”
Fabian moved from third to second base for the last two games, paving the way for Miller to step in at third. Miller was 2 of 5 with two runs scored and five RBI against the Governors Sunday and 2 of 4 in an 8-2 win over Troy Tuesday.
“He’s been working hard the whole year. Just to see him shine has put a smile on my face. I love Gav. Just super excited for him to keep going,” said Fabian.
No. 12 Auburn, 13-3 overall, opens SEC play at No. 8 Vanderbilt, 15-3, this weekend. Game times for the series are scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. All three games will be streamed on SECN+/ESPN+.
GONZALEZ RETURNS: After a week off to work on his fundamentals including throwing against live batters Monday, Joseph Gonzalez will return to AU’s starting rotation on Sunday. Chase Allsup will remain as AU’s Friday night starter and Carson Myers Saturday.
“With getting over surgery, getting comfortable, getting a rhythm going, I think he’s in a good place,” said Thompson. “This last step, he has to take himself. We’re here for him and every resource we’ve got, but at some point in time, every player has to take that next step.”
MCBRIDE ON TAP: The Tigers’ weekend starters aren’t exactly on a role going into the Vandy series. Allsup has one win and a 5.30 ERA in four starts, Myers gave up four run in 3.0 innings in a loss to Austin Peay last Saturday and Gonzalez six runs in 0.2 innings in a loss to UConn March 2. Thompson said midweek starter Conner McBride, who is 3-0 with a 2.41 ERA, would be next up if he needs to shakeup the weekend rotation next weekend.
“If the players are making the lineup out, he might be the next man up. We’ll see how this weekend goes,” said Thompson. “You can’t deny how he’s pitched. He’s pitched like a guy that deserves to pitch on a weekend.”
TURF ADJUSTMENT: Vanderbilt’s Hawkins Field is entirely turf including the infield, which AU’s players will be experiencing for the first time this season and for some, the first time in their career. AU will practice on the field Thursday night. Fabian, who transferred to AU from Florida in the offseason, played at Vandy two years ago. “The balls roll a little quicker,” said Fabian. “It’s definitely an adjustment, but not a hard adjustment.”
STREAKING DORES: Vandy enters the series on a 10-game winning streak. VU is batting .316 as a team with 46 doubles, which ranks 2nd in the SEC, and an SEC-leading 45 steals and a .984 fielding percentage. VU is 12th in the SEC with a 4.19 ERA but that’s a little deceiving according to Thompson. “Vanderbilt is going to continue throwing talent at us one after the other,” he said. “That will be the challenge for our offense to stay consistent and relentless in their at-bats, and then wakeup Sunday and see where we’re at.”