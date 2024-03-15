AUBURN | A fast start at the plate has helped Deric Fabian earn a regular spot in Auburn’s infield. With Gavin Miller’s bat heating up, the sophomore could be next up in earning a more permanent role. Miller is on a five-game hitting streak in which he’s batting .438 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI. He hit his first-career home run, a grand slam, in Sunday’s 24-5 win over Austin Peay.

Miller has stepped up to fill an important role in Auburn's infield. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“Fabian made the most of it when he got in there two or three weeks ago, and it looks like Miller is following suit,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “He’s played good. He’s handled balls. He’s dominated the routine at third base. That makes a huge difference. “Yeah, I think he’s earned more.” Fabian moved from third to second base for the last two games, paving the way for Miller to step in at third. Miller was 2 of 5 with two runs scored and five RBI against the Governors Sunday and 2 of 4 in an 8-2 win over Troy Tuesday. “He’s been working hard the whole year. Just to see him shine has put a smile on my face. I love Gav. Just super excited for him to keep going,” said Fabian. No. 12 Auburn, 13-3 overall, opens SEC play at No. 8 Vanderbilt, 15-3, this weekend. Game times for the series are scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. All three games will be streamed on SECN+/ESPN+.