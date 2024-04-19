Notebook: Freshmen standing out
AUBURN | Auburn had four true freshman in its starting lineup for Tuesday night’s 12-8 win over Georgia Tech, the most since 2018.
They combined to go 5 of 13 with a double, six runs scored and five RBI. At least three have become semi-regular starters.
“It’s tough to play in this league. You’ve got to be a special talent, a special kid to play as a true freshman,” said senior shortstop Cooper Weiss. “To have them produce like they are and to set the table for the older guys at the top of our lineup, is exceptional.”
Eric Guevara, who returned from an October knee surgery, has started seven of the last nine games, mainly at third base. In his last four games, he’s batting .385 with one double, one home run, three runs scored and five RBI.
“I’m starting to feel more comfortable at the plate as I see more pitches and get more at-bats,” said Guevara. “I’m just trying to have fun out there. It’s been a while since I was out there so I’m just glad to be out there and be playing.”
In his last eight games, including five in the SEC, outfielder Cade Belyeu is batting .364 with three doubles, one triple, two home runs, nine runs scored and four RBI.
Cale Stricklin has started the last four games at catcher batting .300 with one double, two runs scored and five RBI.
“Guevara looks like he’s more and more comfortable,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Cade Belyeu has done some good things in our league the last couple of weeks. He has every tool necessary to have success at this level.
“Some of our best receiving games from a metric standpoint has been this past weekend with (Stricklin) behind the plate so he’s doing a great job there.”
Cole Edwards started for just the third time this season against the Yellow Jackets going 1 of 2 with a walk and a run scored.
“We think he’s going to hit, hit, hit. He’s still trying to grow defensively,” said Thompson. “With some of these injuries, Cole is the next guy up. We think he’s going to be a force and a threat at the plate.”
Auburn plays a three-game series at Mississippi State this weekend beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. CT and continuing Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Friday and Sunday’s games are on SECN+/ESPN+ and Saturday’s on SEC Network.
WALKING WOUNDED: Freshman reliever Alex Petrovic is out with an injury this weekend. Three players — Ike Irish, Bobby Peirce and Mason Maners — are dealing with hand injuries but will travel to Starkville and potentially play against the Bulldogs. Thompson plans to take extra players to MSU in case one of the three aren’t available. “I don’t think our 27-man roster will be settled until Friday when we have to walk up to home plate,” said Thompson.
SECOND-HALF RESET: The Tigers are looking for a big turnaround in the second half of SEC play. A year ago, AU went 5-10 in the first half and 12-3 in the second to finish 17-13. There’s a lot more ground to make up this year after a 2-13 start, but the schedule does lighten up. AU’s first five SEC opponents have a 55-20 record while the final five are 26-49.
“We’re looking forward to a fresh restart in the second half of SEC play traveling to Mississippi State,” said Thompson. “I think it’s Super Bulldog Weekend. It will be a fun experience, a great atmosphere. It always is for that event.”
ADJUSTMENT PAYOFFS: Thompson and his staff have made a number of adjustments, especially with the pitching staff, over the last few weeks and are hoping they start to show up this weekend at MSU. “Those adjustments don’t just manifest themselves in an instant. Sometimes they take a couple of weeks to grow and take hold and you start seeing the fruit and benefit of it,” said Thompson. “I’m thankful to have a whole second half to see some of these adjustments and see us getting back to playing good baseball.”
WEEKEND ROTATION: The pitching matchups this weekend will be sophomore right-hander Dylan Watts (0-0, 5.94 ERA) vs. junior right-hander Khal Stephen (5-2, 2.84) Friday, senior left-hander Tanner Bauman (2-1, 5.21) vs. sophomore both-hander Jurrangelo Cijntje (5-1, 3.80) Saturday and junior left-hander Carson Myers (2-3, 4.13) vs. TBA Sunday. An AU starter has not won an SEC game this season and the last win by a starter was March 26 against Jacksonville State.