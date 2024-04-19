AUBURN | Auburn had four true freshman in its starting lineup for Tuesday night’s 12-8 win over Georgia Tech, the most since 2018. They combined to go 5 of 13 with a double, six runs scored and five RBI. At least three have become semi-regular starters. “It’s tough to play in this league. You’ve got to be a special talent, a special kid to play as a true freshman,” said senior shortstop Cooper Weiss. “To have them produce like they are and to set the table for the older guys at the top of our lineup, is exceptional.”

Guevara had three RBI against Georgia Tech. (Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

Eric Guevara, who returned from an October knee surgery, has started seven of the last nine games, mainly at third base. In his last four games, he’s batting .385 with one double, one home run, three runs scored and five RBI. “I’m starting to feel more comfortable at the plate as I see more pitches and get more at-bats,” said Guevara. “I’m just trying to have fun out there. It’s been a while since I was out there so I’m just glad to be out there and be playing.” In his last eight games, including five in the SEC, outfielder Cade Belyeu is batting .364 with three doubles, one triple, two home runs, nine runs scored and four RBI. Cale Stricklin has started the last four games at catcher batting .300 with one double, two runs scored and five RBI. “Guevara looks like he’s more and more comfortable,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Cade Belyeu has done some good things in our league the last couple of weeks. He has every tool necessary to have success at this level. “Some of our best receiving games from a metric standpoint has been this past weekend with (Stricklin) behind the plate so he’s doing a great job there.” Cole Edwards started for just the third time this season against the Yellow Jackets going 1 of 2 with a walk and a run scored. “We think he’s going to hit, hit, hit. He’s still trying to grow defensively,” said Thompson. “With some of these injuries, Cole is the next guy up. We think he’s going to be a force and a threat at the plate.” Auburn plays a three-game series at Mississippi State this weekend beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. CT and continuing Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Friday and Sunday’s games are on SECN+/ESPN+ and Saturday’s on SEC Network.