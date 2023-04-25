“It's going to be crazy. Like, it's going to be a dream come true,” said Wooden. “All the times I told my momma, 'Mom, I want to be in the NFL’ and she'd shoot it down, 'That's not a career.’

The former Auburn defensive lineman is expected to fulfill a lifelong dream this week by being selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“It's going to be exciting. I'm just going to be overwhelmed. I know she's going to be crying. Which might make me shed a tear or two, but I'm excited.”

The projections for Wooden in the most recent mock drafts have him being selected between the second and fifth rounds.

“As long as I hear my name called, I don't care. I know I busted my tail to get here and I'm just excited,” he said.

The large disparity is likely due to Wooden’s versatility, which could be considered a positive or a negative to teams that view him as a tweener.

Wooden, who measured in at 6-foot-4 and 278 pounds during Auburn’s Pro Day, played both defensive end and tackle for the Tigers. He had a very productive final three seasons at AU totaling 148 tackles, 29.5 tackles-for-loss and 15 sacks.

“I'm blessed to have versatility, so I'm not sure as to where I'll be. But I have been hearing both inside and outside,” said Wooden.

There’s one aspect of Wooden’s game he is sure of though.

“They're going to get a hard worker, someone that is extremely competitive,” said Wooden. “Somebody that is going to show up everyday and just learn and be a sponge, soak it all up.

“I know I've got leaps and bounds to go. I'm not where I want to be, but that's why you go and do extra and learn from the guys that've been there, done that. So, I'm just excited to go learn.”

Wooden plans be at his family home in Lawrenceville, Ga., with his parents and brother watching the draft. Regardless of where he’s picked, he hopes to return to his other home away from home as often as possible.

"Auburn has meant family. I love every time I come back, it's like I never left,” said Wooden. “I'm just blessed to say I chose the right school.”

The NFL Draft takes place April 27-29 at Union Station in Kansas City. The first round will get underway Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT, the second and third rounds Friday at 6 p.m. and rounds 4-7 Saturday at 11 a.m.

NFL Draft projections