ESPN’s Jordan Reid has a seven-round mock with Hall going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round, 50th overall, linebacker Owen Pappoe to the Vikings in the third (87th), running back Tank Bigsby to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third (88th) and Wooden to the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth (154th).

In a three-round alternating mock draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay, defensive end Derick Hall is projected to go to the Chicago Bears in the second round with the 61st overall pick and defensive tackle Colby Wooden to the Minnesota Vikings in the third round with the 87th overall pick.

AUBURN | The 2023 NFL Draft gets underway a week from today with four former Auburn players projected to be taken in a number of mock drafts.

In NFL.com’s Chad Reuter four-round mock, Hall goes to the Houston Texans in the third (65th) and Pappoe to the Cleveland Browns in the third (98th). In the fourth round, he has Bigsby going to the Dallas Cowboys (129th) and Wooden to the Bears (133rd).

In a seven-round mock, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has three Auburn players in the third round: Hall to the Bears (64th), Bigsby to the L.A. Rams (77th) and Wooden to the Las Vegas Raiders (100th). He also has Pappoe going to the N.Y. Jets in the fourth round, 143rd overall.

In a seven-round mock, CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson also has three Tigers going in the third round: Bigsby to the Phoenix Cardinals (66th), Hall to the Rams (77th) and Wooden to the Bears (103rd). He has Pappoe going to the Raiders in the fourth (109th).

Hall, Wooden, Bigsby, Pappoe, outside linebacker Eku Leota and kicker Anders Carlson all participated in the NFL Combine Feb. 27 through March 6. There are several other former Tigers to watch for in the draft or free agency including wide receiver Shedrick Jackson, who ran a 4.32 40-yard dash and had a 38.5-inch vertical leap at Auburn’s Pro Day, tight end John Samuel Shenker, who ran a 4.53 at Pro Day, and offensive linemen Brandon Council and Kilian Zierer.

The NFL Draft takes place April 27-29 at Union Station in Kansas City. The first round will get underway next Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT, the second and third rounds Friday at 6 p.m. and rounds 4-7 Saturday at 11 a.m.

Auburn had just one player taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. Cornerback Roger McCreary was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the third pick of the second round.

AU has had 290 NFL draft picks since 1936.