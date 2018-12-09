AUBURN | Louisville (Miss.) four-star defensive end Charles Moore is committed to Mississippi State. He has been since August. But Auburn is working to change that. The Tigers had two full days this weekend to work on Moore as the four-star recruit was on campus for an official visit. “I had a great time,” Moore said. “I feel at home at Auburn. I love this place.” Also working on Moore was his close friend, four-star Auburn commitment Jaren Handy. The two, although committed to different schools, plan to play together in college. That college very well could be Auburn. “We’re here,” Moore said. “I don’t want to freak everybody out, but look for us to be beside each other in May. I really do want to play with (Handy. Our relationship is just us being brothers. We don’t always see eye-to-eye, but that’s just being brothers. “I love this place. My parents, my brothers and sisters, they love this place, too. It’s not too close to home and it’s not too far away from home. I need to venture out (from home) and grow up a bit.”



Moore believes he could do so while at Auburn. He believes he could do so under the tutelage of defensive line coach Rodney Garner, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and area recruiter Marcus Woodson. Moore has close relationships with each of the three. “They don’t try to sell me a recruiting pitch,” Moore said. “I really don’t feel like Auburn is recruiting me. They tell me that if this is the place for me and where I fit, then come. If not, they want me to be successful wherever I go. The relationships I have with these coaches, even if I didn’t come to Auburn, I would still talk to them. Coach Woodson, Coach Garner and Coach Steele, they are the type of people I want to surround myself with.” And Moore is considering doing just that. “What’s drawing me to Auburn is not about football. It’s about life after football,” Moore said. “The people I’m going to be around for the next four years developing me as a man. Auburn has good, honest coaches. What you see is what you get. They don’t try to spice it all up and send me a Disneyland picture. I know it’s going to take a lot of hard work when I get here. I have to be 10 toes down and come in ready to work.”