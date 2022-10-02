Michigan State commit visits Auburn
Offensive lineman Clay Wedin is committed to Michigan State, but Auburn is trying to change that.
The Tigers hosted the 6-foot-6 Tampa native unofficially Saturday, as Auburn took on LSU. It was Wedin's second Auburn game, joining last year's Iron Bowl as his two game day experiences.
When it came to the atmosphere generated in Jordan-Hare Stadium, it was simple for Wedin.
"Auburn. Jordan-Hare. SEC night game. Nothing better," Wedin said.
Although Auburn did not come away with the victory, Wedin was still impressed with the fight and improvement that he saw out of the offensive line.
"Honestly I have more respect that they finished that game out and they gave them hell every single play," Wedin said. "I have more respect for that than any team blowing them out, so that’s my overall impression of the game. They still have stuff to clean up, but it was a big improvement."
Wedin noted that pass protection and opening gaps for the run game were two areas specifically he noticed improvement in.
Auburn is losing several offensive lineman next season, looking for the next group of guys to make an impact. The Tigers believe Wedin is one of those guys.
"They’ve let me know that I’m a valuable target," Wedin said. "I’m still a take for them and they’re still trying to get me to be a Tiger."
Wedin is "still good" with Michigan State and noted that changes do happen, but at the moment he's still locked in with the Spartans.
There has not been anything set up for future visits, but it's not out of the question that Wedin could return at some point.
"Gotta see how the season turns out for that and all the scheduling," Wedin said.