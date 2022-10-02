Offensive lineman Clay Wedin is committed to Michigan State, but Auburn is trying to change that. The Tigers hosted the 6-foot-6 Tampa native unofficially Saturday, as Auburn took on LSU. It was Wedin's second Auburn game, joining last year's Iron Bowl as his two game day experiences. When it came to the atmosphere generated in Jordan-Hare Stadium, it was simple for Wedin. "Auburn. Jordan-Hare. SEC night game. Nothing better," Wedin said.

Although Auburn did not come away with the victory, Wedin was still impressed with the fight and improvement that he saw out of the offensive line. "Honestly I have more respect that they finished that game out and they gave them hell every single play," Wedin said. "I have more respect for that than any team blowing them out, so that’s my overall impression of the game. They still have stuff to clean up, but it was a big improvement." Wedin noted that pass protection and opening gaps for the run game were two areas specifically he noticed improvement in. Auburn is losing several offensive lineman next season, looking for the next group of guys to make an impact. The Tigers believe Wedin is one of those guys. "They’ve let me know that I’m a valuable target," Wedin said. "I’m still a take for them and they’re still trying to get me to be a Tiger."