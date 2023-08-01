AUBURN | Chris Ewald Jr. committed to Michigan last December but still has more than 16 months before he’ll sign a NLI. And that’s a lot of time for other schools to pursue the 2025 Rivals100 cornerback from Chaminade Madonna in Hollywood, Fla. “Of course everybody still has a chance. I’m not like a hard commit. That’s the school I’ve chosen so far but everybody has a chance,” said Ewald.

Ewald is the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2025 class. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Ewald, 6-foot-1 and 179 pounds, said Auburn, Florida State and Miami were the three main schools he was considering outside of Michigan. He was in AU this Saturday for Big Cat weekend. “It was good,” said Ewald. “I got to meet some of the coaches. Had conversations with the recruits and some of the commits. I had some questions like, ‘Why did y’all choose here?’ And they gave some good answers. The answers they told me, I saw it today.” Ewald had visited Auburn before but this was his first chance to see the new Woltosz Football Performance Center. “It’s an amazing facility. It caught me by surprise,” he said “I’ve been talking to their coaches for a while now. Just building a relationship with them.”