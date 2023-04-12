Auburn is now 30-12 this season, with a record of 21-2 at Jane B. Moore Field.

Using the long ball, the Trojans tagged Auburn ace Maddie Penta for three early runs, before Penta and the Tigers' offense began to hit their stride. Junior KK McCrary led Auburn to a 7-5 victory Wednesday, as she tied her season-high of three RBIs in a game.

Facing Troy for a second time this season, Penta allowed a single, struck out a batter and then gave up a two-run home run to begin the game. It put Troy in front 2-0 early.

Auburn responded with three runs in the bottom of the first, using doubles by McCrary and Bri Ellis to put Auburn in front 3-2.

Troy hit its second home run of the game to lead off the second inning, as Penta gave up three hits and three runs before recording an out in the second. From that point on, Penta didn't give up another hit as she completed five innings of work, striking out seven.

The Tigers took the lead in the third, as Abbey Smith scored on an error and Icess Tresvik hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-3 Auburn. McCrary had a two-run single in the fourth to tie her season-high in RBIs with three and made it 7-3.

Auburn is back in action Friday, kicking off a three-game weekend set with LSU at 6 p.m. CT from Jane B. Moore Field.