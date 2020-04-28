"We did think that had a good chance of happening, really, for a while," Malzahn said of Hastings landing with New England, during a Zoom call Monday with local reporters.

Even though New England didn't use one of its 10 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft on the Auburn receiver, Gus Malzahn knew that once the free-agency frenzy began in the moments following the draft, Hastings was likely one of the top remaining players on the Pats' board.

The fit between Will Hastings and the Patriots just feels right, but it was no coincidence.

And while many around Auburn have joked since Hastings really came onto the scene in 2017 that he would be the next great Patriots receiver — Hastings' former teammate Kerryon Johnson even "called it" years ago — Malzahn said the interest from Pats coach and general manager Bill Belichick and his staff had been tangible since at least Auburn's 2019 season.

Sure enough, Hastings was the first of eight Tigers this draft class to sign an undrafted deal, not more than five minutes after ESPN signed off from the event.

Can't believe in a year or 2 I'll be hearing will Hastings name get called to the patriots

"We’ve heard rumors for the last year that [New England] would end up signing him," Malzahn said.

At Auburn's 2020 pro day in early March, where Hastings showed his burst with a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and had a respectable 33-inch vertical, the Patriots were one of the clubs showing the most interest in the former Auburn slot receiver, Malzahn said Monday.

Hastings' Auburn journey from a walk-on kicker whom Malzahn "fired" from his specialist role to a starting wideout has been well-documented. The Little Rock, Ark., product filled a need in the receivers room prior to the 2016 season and was granted a scholarship before the 2017 season, in which "White Lightning" caught 26 balls for 525 yards and four touchdown from now-Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

"The thing about Will is that he can flat out run and once he gets a release, if you put him in the slot I think he can get open against just about anybody," Malzahn said. "I think that system is good for him. They’ve had really good success with guys with his skill set. Will’s got that big play potential, too."

Stidham hoped to have one of his favorite targets for the second consecutive season in 2018, but Hastings tore his ACL the spring prior. He made a wildly successful recovery thanks to stem-cell therapy treatment with Dr. James Andrew, but suffered another knee injury a few games into the 2018 season that required surgery again.

"They haven’t asked me any knee questions or anything," Hastings said at pro day. "So there’s not been a hard question at all, really.”

Did Stidham play a role in getting his former wideout to New England? Malzahn said the familiarity certainly "doesn't hurt" for Hastings' chances down the road.

"I’m pretty excited to watch what happens there," Malzahn said. "He’s there with Stidham. ... I think it’s a good spot. He’s excited about it.”

------