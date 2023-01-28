Zion Ferguson is committed to LSU, but he's not burning any bridges. He's still entertaining any school that's entertaining him, making sure he's explored every option before signing to a school. Auburn is one school that's been going after the No. 92 player in the 2024 class and the Tigers hosted him on a visit Saturday for Junior Day. "Definitely got to give them an opportunity," Ferguson said. "Don’t want to shut nobody out because you definitely don’t want to burn bridges as well."

Ferguson committed to LSU back in September, several months prior to Hugh Freeze's arrival on campus. Freeze's coaching record has brought something new to the table that is attractive to Ferguson. "I definitely see he’s gonna make an immediate impact this year and beat Nick Saban, I hope," Ferguson said. "Definitely want to see that, that’s gonna make a lot of fans proud and a lot of recruits proud." Not only has his background as a coach become a factor, but so has his personality. Ferguson met with Freeze during the visit and the two shared an insightful conversation. "He talks about move off of blessings and don’t move off of entitlement," Ferguson said. "That’s one thing I took away from the meeting with him. He said if you move off of blessings, more blessings come. If you move off of entitlement, then you just fall behind." "Don’t look at what other people have going on, just worry about yourself. I like that mindset that he brings and I believe that’s what’s gonna change the program."