SYLACAUGA, Ala. — A'Mon Lane wants to play a football game in the snow. It didn't quite happen in Moody's road game against Sylacauga, as he was forced to settle for heavy rain Friday night instead. Lane didn't mind, though, he was just joyful to be on the field and taking in his senior season. Not to mention that the Blue Devils won 31-17. "I’m just happy that we competed," Lane said. "It was kinda sluggish, rainy, you know how it is. I’m just proud of our whole team."

Lane's side of the field wasn't targeted often, and he knows that his side more than likely won't see much action from opposing offenses. However, he looks at the situation as an opportunity to be the best teammate he can be. "I just gotta serve," Lane said. "Some teams, they’re not gonna throw the ball at me. I just know I gotta do my job, serve for my teammates so my other teammates can eat." Sylacauga managed to get one big play off Lane, but he never gave up on it, chased his man down and made the tackle. It saved what would have been touchdown and led to just a field goal. "We don’t let big plays define us," Lane said. "We stopped them five times in the red zone, so that’s pretty good." The only other time that Sylacauga threw in Lane's direction, he nearly had an interception, but it was just out of reach. With the win, Moody advances to 2-0 on its quest for a state title. "I wanna get back to the [championship]," Lane said. "We wanna win 5A, we know we can do it."