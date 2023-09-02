Lane: 'Auburn is back'
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — A'Mon Lane wants to play a football game in the snow.
It didn't quite happen in Moody's road game against Sylacauga, as he was forced to settle for heavy rain Friday night instead. Lane didn't mind, though, he was just joyful to be on the field and taking in his senior season.
Not to mention that the Blue Devils won 31-17.
"I’m just happy that we competed," Lane said. "It was kinda sluggish, rainy, you know how it is. I’m just proud of our whole team."
Lane's side of the field wasn't targeted often, and he knows that his side more than likely won't see much action from opposing offenses. However, he looks at the situation as an opportunity to be the best teammate he can be.
"I just gotta serve," Lane said. "Some teams, they’re not gonna throw the ball at me. I just know I gotta do my job, serve for my teammates so my other teammates can eat."
Sylacauga managed to get one big play off Lane, but he never gave up on it, chased his man down and made the tackle. It saved what would have been touchdown and led to just a field goal.
"We don’t let big plays define us," Lane said. "We stopped them five times in the red zone, so that’s pretty good."
The only other time that Sylacauga threw in Lane's direction, he nearly had an interception, but it was just out of reach.
With the win, Moody advances to 2-0 on its quest for a state title.
"I wanna get back to the [championship]," Lane said. "We wanna win 5A, we know we can do it."
Before that, however, Lane will be back in Auburn for the Tigers' season opener against UMass. He's one of several commits planning to attend, with Hugh Freeze's vision for the program at the front of his mind.
"People have downplayed Auburn for a long time now and, I know this, Auburn is back," Lane said. "We’re gonna shock a lot of people and we’re gonna have fun [Saturday]. We have the best stadium, fans, in the SEC. Nobody can compete with us in that aspect. Coach Freeze is a really good coach, I’m excited to see Coach (Zac) Etheridge, Coach Crime (McGriff) for the first time and try to see myself playing out there."
Not only is Lane targeting guys to join him in the 2024 class, he's also going after some guys in the 2025 class. Quarterback Deuce Knight, running back Alvin Henderson, wide receiver Ryan Williams and defensive back Na'eem Offord are some guys he named as top targets.
"We got a special team that we’re building," Lane said. "We want those type of players to stay home. Everybody’s piling up at Alabama, come play for Auburn."
Lane plans to attend every Auburn home game this fall and will take his official visit the weekend of the Alabama game. His recruitment is shut down.