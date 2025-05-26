Koivun earns PGA Tour card

"Just a matter of time right this week or next week," Clinard said. "But he played a great round of golf. He had a few hiccups there on the back. Now, it's some very difficult holes, but overall, he had a great week and shot under par every day."

The Tigers' head coach was talking about his star sophomore, Jackson Koivun, getting his 20th point in the PGA Tour U Accelerated program after finishing in the top 10 to earn his PGA Tour card.

CARLSBAD, Calif. | As Nick Clinard said on Monday after Auburn's final round of stroke play, it wasn't a matter of if but when.

It's another achievement in a long line of them that Koivun has earned in only two years at Auburn. While everyone knew that the moment would come eventually, Clinard thinks it frees up the North Carolina native now that it has finally come.

"It's the weight lifted off his shoulders," the coach said. "He kept worrying about when he was going to get that last point. We're like, 'It's just a formality. You make the Palmer Cup, you're going to make the Walker Cup, and we're excited.'"

As for Koivun himself, he was all smiles when the subject was brought up.

"It feels great," he said. I knew it was coming, but just to get it done, kind of got to go fight for it and play well today and was able to do that. Feeling awesome."

Not that Auburn fans should fear Koivun departing for the tour after this week's NCAA Championship. He's already decided to return for at least one more year.

"He's coming back to college, and it's the right decision for him as he continues to grow and mature mentally, physically, and emotionally and ultimately get ready for the tour when the time is," Clinard said.