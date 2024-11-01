Advertisement
Tigers looking forward to facing Pavia again
Now at Vanderbilt, Auburn will once again be tasked with stopping the dual-threat ability of Diego Pavia
• Henry Patton
Fed up with special teams penalties
Hugh Freeze is fed up with Auburn’s special teams penalties, especially on kickoff returns.
• Bryan Matthews
War Eagle Watch: Week 10
Reviewing how most of Auburn's commits did in their high school games last week.
• Caleb Jones
Crawford effort igniting Tigers' D
Crawford was vital in Auburn's defensive effort in the win against Kentucky.
• Brian Stultz
THE RUNDOWN, Episode 658
The Guys are back to review the UK game, ponder what's to come with the Fightin' Pearls and the Vandy game ...
• Jay G. Tate
• Henry Patton
• Bryan Matthews
KNOW THE ENEMY: Vanderbilt '24
