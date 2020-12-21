AuburnSports - Kevin Greene passes away at 58

Former Auburn player and NFL Hall of Famer Kevin Greene passed away at the age of 58 on Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced. Greene came to Auburn and was an ROTC student, ultimately starting his football career at Auburn as a walk-on and ending it with an SEC Defensive Player of the Year award. He finished his Auburn career with 69 total tackles as an outside linebacker and defensive end, along with a league-leading 11 sacks in 1984. After his award-winning 1984 season, Greene was drafted in the fifth round of the 1985 NFL Draft by the Rams.



Former Auburn player and NFL Hall of Famer Kevin Greene. (Gene J. Puksar/AP Images)

Greene played in the NFL from 1985-1999 where he racked up accolades and climbed the record books playing for the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. To this day, his 160 career sacks is third all-time in NFL history. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time first-team All-Pro, NFL Defensive Player of the Year and NFC Defensive Player of the Year in 1996 along with being named to the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team. He led the NFL in sacks twice over the course of his career. Greene coached in the NFL for the Packers from 2009-2013 and then again with the Jets from 2017-2018. "The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene," Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin's wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin's memory." Greene was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2016.