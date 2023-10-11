"I can't wait to see how he handles this because I believe he's ready for it and he knows he's ready for it,” said senior defensive lineman Marcus Harris.

The true freshman may start for the first time Saturday night as Auburn takes on No. 22 LSU in Baton Rouge.

Maryland transfer Mosiah Nasili-Kite, who has been the Tigers’ starting defensive end for the first five games, suffered a season-ending biceps injury against Georgia Sept. 30.

Faulk, AU’s top-rated signee in the 2023 class, has totaled nine tackle, 1.0 tackle-for-loss and two quarterback hurries.

“Keldric is one of those guys where you can see certain guys and understand why they're 5-stars,” said offensive lineman Gunner Britton. “Even for me, Connor Lew was one when I came here I was like, 'No wonder I was a 2-star coming out of high school. I did not look like that when I was 18.’

“It's kind of the same thing with Keldric, you can see all the pieces he has and for him to be an 18-year-old and step up and play as many meaningful snaps as he has, it's really good for our entire team.”

Auburn will also look for junior Zykeivous Walker to step up at defensive end. Harris, AU’s staring defensive tackle, also has experience playing defensive end.

But beginning Saturday, Faulk could become a fixture in AU’s starting lineup for the rest of this season and a couple more.

“He's one of those guys that always wants to get better,” said Harris. “He's come in, asked for extra work. After practice, he wants to stay extra and see what his weaknesses are and work on those things. Over the season, over the spring, over the fall camp up until now he's just been consistently getting better, consistently wanting to do the same thing.

“He's not one of those guys that just shows up one day and tries to get better then not show up the rest of the week. He's still, to this day, he's still trying to stay after practice, ask me different questions. And now he's got to step up.”

Kickoff at Tiger Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.