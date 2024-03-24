Due to some high school academics, Hardy didn't sign with the Gamecocks and went the JUCO route, signing with East Mississippi Community College. Now, he's back on the recruiting trail as a JUCO defensive end.

Originally a four-star recruit in the 2023, Hardy was committed to play for South Carolina.

It's been quite the recruiting journey for Zavion Hardy .

Auburn was his first stop Saturday.

"It’s been great, great environment and my first time visiting, I really mess with it," Hardy said. "Watching practice, that defense is the same like ours, so it just feels like home."

Edge linebackers coach Josh Aldridge has known Hardy for years, so when the opportunity to visit came knocking, Hardy opened the door.

"We’ve had that bond since he was at Liberty," Hardy said. "It’s just like a flame rekindled."

Hardy's offer list includes Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Arkansas. Arkansas will host him on an official visit June 7-9, with his old pledge, South Carolina, getting him on campus for an official visit the third week of June.

Auburn is in line to get him on an official visit in-season, but Hardy doesn't want to wait until then to see campus again.

"I don't know when, but I’m gonna come back before that," Hardy said.

Do the Tigers have a shot?

"Yeah, for sure," Hardy said. "Just the energy, it’s Auburn. Why not?"