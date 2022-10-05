Bradyn Joiner was the first commit in the 2023 class. Next season, he'll be competing to be No. 1 on the depth chart at center. Auburn informed Joiner during his official visit this past weekend that its looking for him to officially play center for the Tigers. "That’s what they told me and that’s what I’m sticking with," Joiner said. "It’s an open spot to me, I gotta go out and compete for it. They don’t have a solidified starter for it, so I gotta go out and get my bread."

Bradyn Joiner took his official visit to Auburn this past weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Joiner has grown close with offensive line coach Will Friend, who he spent several hours with during his official visit. The two spent time together before and after the LSU game, had breakfast Sunday morning and spoke during a meeting that lasted about two hours. Being the first member to commit to Auburn in 2023, Joiner sees himself as the leader of the class. "I’m definitely the leader of the class," Joiner said. "Every time they need something to get done. Anybody they need I’m getting on them. I know a lot of guys, a lot of guys know me. They respect me, I respect them. When they hear me tell them about it, it’s like ‘Bradyn’s that guy, he’s gonna not lead them in the wrong direction."