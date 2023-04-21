"The campus was beautiful, but that was expected though, it’s Auburn," Johnson said. "I was making fun of Coach Pearl because I was like, it seems like one spec of grass is growing, someone comes with scissors and cut it. That’s how perfect everything looked. The facility was second to none. Everything was nice."

Johnson visited Auburn on Thursday and by the end, the Tigers had done enough to secure his signature.

Chaney Johnson, a 6-foot-7 forward from Alabaster, Ala., has committed to Auburn. Johnson played three seasons at the University of Huntsville and averaged 15.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season.

Standing at 6-foot-7 and 208 pounds, Johnson's selling point is his versatility. Per Synergy Sports, Johnson's two most frequent play types were post-ups and spotting up.

Johnson's next step is expanding his game to become more NBA-ready. He feels that Auburn is the place to do that.

"I feel like I’m a decently balanced basketball player like I can do everything well," Johnson said. "But I don’t really specialize in anything, so kind of finding things to specialize in and finding things that Coach (Bruce) Pearl and Coach Steven Pearl think I need to work on. And just tighten up on my skillset.”

A major factor in Johnson's decision was proximity to family. At UAH, he had to drive about three hours to see his family that lives in Alexander City, but that won't be the case at Auburn.

“It means a lot," Johnson said. "Being a lot closer to my family, being a lot closer to my grandma... Going to school at UAH, I’m coming down from the north all the way down to the south... now I’m closer to see her. Closer to a lot of my family because a lot of my family lives in Alexander City and a lot of my family on that side, on my mom's side are big Auburn fans. It just made sense."

Johnson joins 6-foot-4 guard Denver Jones in Auburn's transfer portal class.

Johnson and Jones both have two seasons of eligibility remaining.