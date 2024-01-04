“With Johni making three tonight, it's great that he's seeing the ball go in right now. It's going to make us better offensively,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl.

The junior center finished the 88-68 win over the Quakers 3 of 4 from beyond the arc, making No. 25 Auburn that much tougher to defend going into the start of conference play.

AUBURN | Johni Broome was just 4 of 22 from the 3-point line going into Tuesday night’s game against Penn.

Broome has been Auburn’s best player this season even without his 3-pointers dropping. He’s averaging 15.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.

He had 24 points and 12 rebounds against Penn, his sixth double-double of the season.

“A lot of credit goes to my teammates and my coaches. They still believe in me to give me those shots, set those shots up for me,” said Broome.

It’s not just Broome’s production on the court that’s making a difference for the Tigers this season. Pearl called him one of AU’s hardest workers and praised his leadership qualities.

“I think we're going to go as far as he takes us -- on and off the court as a leader,” said Pearl.

Auburn, which finished the non-conference portion of its schedule 11-2, opens up SEC play at Arkansas Saturday afternoon.

In Auburn’s last trip to Bud Walton in 2022, the fans stormed the court after the Razorbacks beat the top-ranked Tigers in overtime.

“It’s going to be physical. Going to be a high-paced game. Gonna be a lot of energy, lot of excitement going on,” said Broome. “Obviously, it’s the first game in the SEC. Everybody gonna come out, try to set the tone. But this is where men are made.”

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2.