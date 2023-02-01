AUBURN | Auburn has reached into the Garden State to land one of the nation's top basketball prospects.

Four-star point guard Tahaad Pettiford from Hudson Catholic in Jersey City, N.J., committed to the Tigers Wednesday over a group of finalists that included Kentucky, Kansas, UCLA, UConn, Seton Hall and Ole Miss.

Pettiford, 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, is rated the nation's No. 21 prospect in the 2024 class.