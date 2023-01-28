AUBURN | A’Mon Lane remains Auburn’s lone commitment for the 2024 class. But the talented defensive back from Moody (Ala.) High expects that to change after Saturday’s Junior Day. One top target he believes could be joining him soon is 4-star cornerback Jayden Lewis from Anniston, Ala.

Lewis could be closing in on a final decision. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“We’ll see. We’ll see,” said a smiling Lewis following Junior Day. Lewis, 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, has over 20 offers with a top to six of Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Florida State. He spent most of the day in Auburn with several of his teammates meeting with a number of coaches including Hugh Freeze, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, safeties coach Zac Etheridge and cornerbacks coach Wesley McGriff.

Lewis also got a good look at the Tigers’ facilities including the new Woltosz Football Performance Center. “This is definitely the best I’ve seen,” said Lewis. “I love all the coaches and all the people so that really played a big part in it.” Lewis is rated the nation's No. 22 cornerback and No. 238 overall prospect by Rivals.com.