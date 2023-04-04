“I think Jarquez is special. I do,” said Freeze, Auburn’s first-year coach. “I think he’s probably the best running back I’ve ever coached, truthfully. I haven’t had a lot of great ones, but I think he’s a really, really good running back.”

A few full-pad practices and a couple of scrimmages this spring was more than enough.

AUBURN | It didn’t take long for Hugh Freeze to realize he inherited a special running back in Jarquez Hunter.

Serving as Tank Bigsby’s understudy, Hunter rushed for 1,268 yards and 10 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He also caught 29 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns and threw a 20-yard touchdown pass against Western Kentucky last fall.

Hunter is also becoming a team leader despite not being very outspoken.

“Excited about his demeanor and the way he goes about his work,” said Freeze. “He keeps his mouth shut and just goes to work. If you want him to play kickoff team or punt team, he’s all, ‘Let’s go. Let’s do it.’ Not that we want him to do that.”

Hunter leads a talented group of running backs that includes junior transfer Brian Battie, sophomores Damari Alston and Sean Jackson, and will welcome freshman Jeremiah Cobb this summer.

“Real excited about Damari, too,” said Freeze. “I think Brian adds a different dimension to that group. So, hopefully we can stay healthy there.”

Auburn will conclude spring practice with the A-Day game Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.