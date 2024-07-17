AUBURN | Jalen McLeod quickly became Auburn’s top pass rusher after transferring from Appalachian State last year. He’s determined to be even better this season and set himself up for a career in the NFL. “Every day I wake, my mindset is on pro,” said McLeod. “How can I become a better player every day? That’s definitely the end goal after Auburn.”

McLeod works against backup LT Tyler Johnson in the A-Day game. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

McLeod, 6-foot-1 and 236 pounds, had 50 tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-loss and 5.5 sacks last season. Auburn outside linebacker coach Josh Aldridge is convinced he can take a big step forward this fall, especially under the attacking-style of new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin. “I don’t think people understand how banged up he was the entire season. You watch him play against Georgia and he looked awesome, and they’ve got the best O-line in the country. As the year went on, he got more healthy and made more plays,” said Aldridge. "I think he has an opportunity to be a featured guy in our defense and make a lot of plays. You look at Coach Durkin, he led the SEC in sacks last year and was up there in TFL’s in the country. Those edge pieces were a huge part of that. So I’m really excited for Jalen.”