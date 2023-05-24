HOOVER | Auburn needed someone to come in and stop the bleeding in the top of the fourth of Tuesday night's game against Missouri, as starting pitcher Tommy Vail didn't have his best stuff. Chase Isbell did just that.

The senior right-hander delivered arguably his best outing of the season, allowing zero earned runs over three frames to earn the win as the Tigers toppled Mizzou for a 10-4 victory to advance to the double-elimination rounds of the SEC Tournament.

"One of the bigger moments in my career, I'd say," Isbell said. "This was my first time getting to throw in the SEC Tournament because last year I never got to throw. And coming out here and being able to perform and just consistently get in there and do what I was doing felt amazing."