Isbell clutch
HOOVER | Auburn needed someone to come in and stop the bleeding in the top of the fourth of Tuesday night's game against Missouri, as starting pitcher Tommy Vail didn't have his best stuff. Chase Isbell did just that.
The senior right-hander delivered arguably his best outing of the season, allowing zero earned runs over three frames to earn the win as the Tigers toppled Mizzou for a 10-4 victory to advance to the double-elimination rounds of the SEC Tournament.
"One of the bigger moments in my career, I'd say," Isbell said. "This was my first time getting to throw in the SEC Tournament because last year I never got to throw. And coming out here and being able to perform and just consistently get in there and do what I was doing felt amazing."
It was a shaky start to Isbell's time on the mound. The Springville, Ala., native entered with the bases loaded and promptly threw a wild pitch, allowing the Tigers to take a 4-3 lead. Isbell then walked the next batter to load the bases again before striking out Luke Mann, Mizzou's best hitter, to get out of the jam.
The adrenaline was flowing through Isbell's body during this stretch.
"It was really pumping for a couple innings," he said. It was really pumping. Towards the end, I was probably getting a little gassed."
The Samford transfer worked around two singles in the fifth to keep Auburn's lead at three. Isbell allowed a lone single in the sixth and looked like he would retire the Tigers in order in the seventh but issued a two-out walk on four pitches. After falling behind the next batter 2-0, he was relieved by Zach Crotchfelt.
Isbell had just one outing longer this season, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out seven in 3 1/3 innings on March 4 against Lipscomb.