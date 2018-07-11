“Auburn is still No. 1,” Pritchett said. “And I definitely will make my commitment before my senior season kicks off.”

Jackson’s Nehemiah Pritchett , who earned an offer from Auburn after an impressive summer camp performance, has Auburn atop his list and plans to make his commitment this summer.

Auburn lost in-state cornerback Cordale Flott to LSU in June, but could replace him soon on the commitment list with another in-state cornerback.

That doesn’t leave Pritchett much time. Jackson opens its season Aug. 30 against Clarke County. Pritchett plans to return to Auburn at least once more before then.



“I’ll be back to Auburn for the Cookout (July 28),” Pritchett said. “I like it at Auburn. The coaches, I love how they get along with all the players, and it feels like home to me.”

Pritchett also is considering Ole Miss, Memphis and Troy, but the three may not be able to overcome the lead Auburn currently has.

“I really want to go ahead and get my commitment out of the way,” Pritchett said. “And Auburn is on top. They are No. 1.”

Pritchett, who is six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds, is being recruited by Auburn defensive backs coach Greg Brown to play cornerback.