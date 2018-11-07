In-state CB commits to Auburn
AUBURN | Nehemiah Pritchett has ended his recruitment.
Pritchett, a standout defensive back from Jackson, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he will sign with Auburn.
“I love it at Auburn,” Pritchett said. “It doesn’t get any better. I love the environment and it feels like home.”
Pritchett committed to Auburn over offers from Nebraska, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Indiana and Minnesota, among others.
Pritchett is being recruited to Auburn by defensive backs coach Greg Brown and Marcus Woodson. He also has a strong bond with defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.
“The coaches, I love how they get along with all the players,” Pritchett said. “I have good relationships with all of them.”
Pritchett earned his Auburn offer after a standout camp performance in the summer. That performance included a 4.38-second 40-yard dash and a dominant effort in 1-on-1s.
Pritchett, who is six-feet tall and weighs 170 pounds, is Auburn’s 16th commitment in the 2019 class and fifth defensive back. Auburn also has commitments from Jashawn Sheffield, Jaylin Simpson, Cam’Ron Kelly and Zion Puckett, each of whom project to play defensive back at Auburn.
🦅 C O M M I T T E D 🦅 #WDE #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/xxWfvVtSLI— Nehemiah Pritchett 4️⃣🍿 (@NehemiahP_2019) November 7, 2018