Flott, who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 160 pounds, has been high on Auburn since visiting in March.

Flott chose Auburn over offers from Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Missouri, Oregon and Arkansas, among others.

Auburn has picked up a commitment from an in-state cornerback.





“They showed me that not everything revolves around football,” Flott said after the visit. “They would take care of me. They’re like family. Coach (Kevin) Steele is a caring person. I can tell that already. He feels I would be a good fit in their defense, and that I could make an impact if I go there and earn it.”

Flott also met with Gus Malzahn during the visit.

“He’s a great person,” Flott said. “He’s really strict with the way he handles his program and the football players.”

Flott is the fourth player in the 2019 class to commit to Auburn. He joins four-star quarterback Bo Nix, four-star receiver George Pickens and three-star center Jakai Clark.