In his first five games of the season, Jarquez Hunter only managed to rush for 218 yards.

In the last two weeks, against the two schools from his home state, he racked up 235 yards including arguably the best performance of his career in Auburn’s win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

Hunter ran for 144 yards, the most he's ever ran for against a power-5 opponent, and averaged 8.5 yards per carry to pace Auburn’s rush attack en route to a 27-13 win.

When asked about the improved running game, Hunter simply credited his offensive line.

"I think we've been doing good in the run game these past couple weeks," Hunter said. "The O-line has been executing their blocks. All I've got to do is be patient and hit the hole when they're giving the blocks."

Despite these last two weeks being Hunter's best in terms of production, teammates, like Payton Thorne, haven't noticed any differences from Hunter.