AUBURN | It was simple in game one. Payton Thorne started and played most of the snaps and Robby Ashford came in when Auburn reached the red zone, scoring three rushing touchdowns. There was nothing simple about the quarterback rotation in game two and Hugh Freeze wants to make sure it never happens that way again.

Thorne came up big on Auburn's final touchdown drive. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“I do not like the way the other night went with it,” said AU’s first-year head coach. “At the same time, I think Robby has to get his touches. So that is absolutely something that's on my mind, and we've got to figure it out.” To be fair, Auburn’s entire offense struggled at California with turnovers, penalties and execution. But the quarterback play was a big part of it. Until Auburn’s final touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, Thorne was 6 of 10 for 38 yards with one touchdown, one interception and one fumble. Ashford finished 1 of 3 for 0 yards and rushed for eight yards on four carries. Ashford came in during the middle of AU’s fourth offensive possession of the first half with Tigers at midfield. AU ran three plays and punted. He came in on a 4th and 2 at the Cal 42-yard line early in the third quarter but gained just one yard on a keeper. Ashford then started AU’s next drive late in the third quarter, gained one first down, but was replaced by Thorne on a 3rd and 15. AU punted again on the next play. Ashford also made an appearance on AU’s fourth-quarter touchdown drive but it was Thorne that drove the offense forward, completing four consecutive passes including a 28-yarder to Rivaldo Fairweather on 3rd and 17 and a 5-yard touchdown pass to Fairweather.