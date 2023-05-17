"Jyaire Shorter, I think, is a deep ball threat,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “He’s proven he can go get the ball. He gives us some length and catch radius that we need for what we want to do offensively.

Auburn signed two transfers from North Texas this week in wide receiver Jyaire Shorter and linebacker Larry Nixon III. Both could potentially step in as starters this fall.

LAGRANGE | Nothing like adding a little Mean Green to your roster in May.

"Larry Nixon is a tackling machine. He was either All-CUSA or led Conference USA in tackles. It was above 100. I think he’s a great addition to us also. We’re real excited about both of those guys.”

Shorter caught 23 passes for 628 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, averaging an FBS-best 27.2 yards per reception.

The 6-foot-2, 218-pound Shorter had four catches of more than 50 yards last season. Auburn’s receivers totaled just two in 2022, both by slot Ja’Varrius Johnson.

“I'd like to see that. I'll take that right now,” said Freeze of the explosive plays. “If we can get him 20 catches and 10 of them are touchdowns, that's pretty good. Hopefully we can get him more.

“I thought his explosive playmaking ability was impressive -- and maybe something we really don't have, or don't have proven yet at that outside position. You saw the film, too. He's got that capability, so now we just have to get him healthy and hopefully get some consistency and some of that playmaking that you see on field.”

The only concern with Shorter is a couple of season-ending injuries he suffered as a sophomore and junior.

“Those are the difficult deals in recruiting a kid for one week,” said Freeze. “Those are uncomfortable and you have to make a gut call on some of those. Obviously, he came on his official visit and went through everything with our docs. We obviously are optimistic and believe that he’ll be 100 percent.”