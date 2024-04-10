“We toyed with it the last two Saturdays and used it,” said Auburn’s second-year coach. “It doesn't change the game at all for those that choose to be no huddle, truthfully. If you're going with any tempo.”

But it might not be as an important innovation for offensive coaches as you'd think. At least, that's how Hugh Freeze sees it..

The new rules allow coaches on to communicate with one player on the field via a helmet mic until the play clock reaches 15 seconds or the ball is snapped.

That usually includes the quarterback on offense and a linebacker or safety on the other side of the ball.

Instead of helping no-huddle offenses, Freeze believes it could tempt coaches that run those offense to slow it down at times.

“If you want to wait and communicate with the quarterback to the 15-second mark, there's some things that can probably help with,” said Freeze. “And certainly it helps if you get in the huddle and you don't have to signal anything anymore.

“I suspect that it's going to make us and others do all of the above. Have our normal operation, go in some, 'Hey, let's get to the line, but let's talk through this a little bit' and get in the huddle some. I think it will cause all of us to do some of that."

Auburn concluded spring practice with the A-Day game last Saturday.