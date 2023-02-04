AUBURN | Walker White didn’t show much interest in Auburn until Hugh Freeze was hired. Nine weeks later, the 4-star quarterback from Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy is commuted to the Tigers. He chose AU Friday over his two other finalists, Clemson and Baylor. “Walker is a relationship guy and that’s why you saw those three schools emerge at the top,” said LRCA coach Eric Cohu. “Coach Freeze has done a great job recruiting him. The first day he was out, he came to recruit Walker. Walker visited there a couple of weeks ago and it was just a really good visit.

“I think Coach Freeze has always been a great recruiter and did a great job recruiting Walker in a short period.” Cohu, formerly at Madison (Ala.) Academy, has coached his share of SEC players including former Auburn standouts Kerryon Johnson, Malik Miller and Austin Troxell, and former Vanderbilt wide receiver Jordan Matthews. “Walker is one of our hardest working players,” said Cohu. “I compare him to Jordan Matthews, who set SEC records at Vanderbilt and is still with the 49ers but injured this year. He has that type of work ethic. “Athletically, he’s big, fast and strong. He’s 6-4, 220 and runs a 4.5 40 and can spin the ball with high velocity. His arm strength is good. He’s got a really high ceiling.” White had a big junior season completing 142 of 267 passes for 1,975 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 837 yards and 16 touchdowns on 102 carries. As a sophomore, he accounted for 2,010 yards passing, 487 yards rushing and 28 total touchdowns. But it was his freshman season that he really showed off his athleticism and versatility. “After his Junior High season, he came in and started for us all during the playoffs and the championship game at wide receiver. That’s how athletic he is,” said Cohu.