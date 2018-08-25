AUBURN — There aren't many football fields in the state of Mississippi — no matter the level — where Marcus Woodson goes unrecognized.

A Moss Point, Miss., native, Woodson was born and raised in the state. He's a 2003 graduate of Ole Miss where he served as a two-year letterman at safety. Woodson's coaching career kickstarted at Millsaps College, a Division-III program in Mississippi. Since that point, Mississippi has been Woodson's recruiting territory at every coaching stop he's made.

It played a big role in why Gus Malzahn hired him to Auburn. That decision has already paid dividends.

"It's not many schools in the state that I can walk into that I don't have a relationship with someone. It may be a teacher. It may be a coach. It may be a janitor. But the relationships are there in order to be able to have a chance," Woodson said last week. "Coach Malzahn and staff wanted a chance to tap into Mississippi with the talent that's in this 2019 class, 2020 and 2021 and moving forward. It's a talent-rich state. We want to do a good job of getting the brand in the state, so we can develop a pipeline and get the guys to Auburn that we want."

The future of that state's recruiting talent looks bright.

In the 2019 class, Mississippi has been a rare recruiting centerpiece. Guys such as 5-star linebacker Nakobe Dean and highly-coveted defensive linemen Nathan Pickering have given Mississippi some national clout. All in all, nine Mississippians were included in the most recent Rivals 250, a stark contrast to the four total in the last two cycles combined.

Looking ahead to the 2020 and 2021 classes, as well, Mississippi's stock is rising in terms of recruiting talent.

"I always have thought that Mississippi produces some of the best players in the country, and this 2019 class I think has made it more notarized as far as people seeing it," Woodson said. "Well, I think, quality-wise, yes [Mississippi is always talented]. Quantity-wise, this is a rare year. Historically, I always have thought — being a little biased because I grew up there and played there — that Mississippi was underrated when it came to good football. But, you know, this class has kinda put it back on the map."