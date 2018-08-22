Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-22 10:16:18 -0500') }} football Edit

How handcuffs and a sled are improving Auburn's pass blocking

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports.com
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Auburn allowed three sacks and eight tackles-for-loss in its opener against Georgia Southern last season. A week later, Clemson tallied 11 sacks and 14 tackles-for-loss.On the season, the ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}