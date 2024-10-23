HOT BOARD: Offense

in other news
HOT BOARD: Defense
Checking in on the latest with some of Auburn's top targets on the defensive side of the ball and the Tigers' chances.
Dropped touchdown encapsulates season
Auburn had a golden opportunity to go up 24-6 near the end of the third quarter, but a dropped touchdown prevented that
McPherson ready
The kicker has yet to appear in a game this season after dealing with an illness this summer.
Freeze feeling pressure in play calling
Hugh Freeze is not being as aggressive with his play calling due to Auburn’s execution issues.
BMatt's Monday musings
In its worst stretch in 74 years, AU has reached an inflection point. And I can see paradise by the dashboard light.
