Advertisement

in other news

HOT BOARD: Defense

HOT BOARD: Defense

Checking in on the latest with some of Auburn's top targets on the defensive side of the ball and the Tigers' chances.

Premium content
 • Caleb Jones
Dropped touchdown encapsulates season

Dropped touchdown encapsulates season

Auburn had a golden opportunity to go up 24-6 near the end of the third quarter, but a dropped touchdown prevented that

 • Henry Patton
McPherson ready

McPherson ready

The kicker has yet to appear in a game this season after dealing with an illness this summer.

 • Brian Stultz
Freeze feeling pressure in play calling

Freeze feeling pressure in play calling

Hugh Freeze is not being as aggressive with his play calling due to Auburn’s execution issues.

 • Bryan Matthews
BMatt's Monday musings

BMatt's Monday musings

In its worst stretch in 74 years, AU has reached an inflection point. And I can see paradise by the dashboard light.

 • Bryan Matthews

in other news

HOT BOARD: Defense

HOT BOARD: Defense

Checking in on the latest with some of Auburn's top targets on the defensive side of the ball and the Tigers' chances.

Premium content
 • Caleb Jones
Dropped touchdown encapsulates season

Dropped touchdown encapsulates season

Auburn had a golden opportunity to go up 24-6 near the end of the third quarter, but a dropped touchdown prevented that

 • Henry Patton
McPherson ready

McPherson ready

The kicker has yet to appear in a game this season after dealing with an illness this summer.

 • Brian Stultz
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 23, 2024
HOT BOARD: Offense
circle avatar
Caleb Jones  •  AuburnSports
Staff
Twitter
@CalebJ_Rivals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Auburn
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Auburn
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
2 - 5
Overall Record
0 - 4
Conference Record
Upcoming
Kentucky
3 - 4
Kentucky
Auburn
2 - 5
Auburn
-2.5, O/U 43.5
Finished
Missouri
21
Arrow
Missouri
Auburn
17
Auburn
Georgia
31
Arrow
Georgia
Auburn
13
Auburn
Advertisement
Advertisement